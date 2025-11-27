Elgethun Capital Management Has $8.45 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,140,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 856,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,857,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,254.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 330,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 527,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 259,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 509.4% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 304,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 254,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

