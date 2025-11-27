Elgethun Capital Management Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A makes up 2.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 76.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONA

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.