Elgethun Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

