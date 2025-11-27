Elgethun Capital Management Buys 580 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after buying an additional 3,675,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

