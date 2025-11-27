Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 960 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7%

APH stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.