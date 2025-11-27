Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $356.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $436.36. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.