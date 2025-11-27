Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 84.10%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

