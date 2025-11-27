Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $210.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.