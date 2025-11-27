Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 15,310 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,141,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.5%

ARKK stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

