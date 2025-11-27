Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $474.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

