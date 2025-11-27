Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,874,814. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $320.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.17 and its 200 day moving average is $217.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

