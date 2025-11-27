Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $303.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

