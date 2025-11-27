Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

