Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $207.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $207.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

