Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Novartis by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.