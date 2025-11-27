Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,433 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 42.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,663,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 73.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,741.52. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FERG stock opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.23.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

