Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3%

NOC opened at $567.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.48. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

