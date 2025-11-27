Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $252.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

