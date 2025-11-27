Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,097 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $93,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,900.90. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 137,369 shares of company stock worth $27,307,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

