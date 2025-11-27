Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 800 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 77.0% in the first quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

