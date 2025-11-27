Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Flowserve by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 585.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In related news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $111,841.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,713.16. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $3,337,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. This trade represents a 47.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $70.66 on Thursday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

