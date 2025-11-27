Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 2,340 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $424,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 430,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,643,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,149,695 shares of company stock valued at $186,821,453. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $165.77 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.20. The company has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

