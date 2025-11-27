Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 41,257.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,607 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 21.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,999,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 530,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,366,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 371,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aris Mining by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,901,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Price Performance

ARMN stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Aris Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -701.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aris Mining from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

