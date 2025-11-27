Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $198,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 54.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Kroger by 16,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.