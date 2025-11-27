Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.72 Million Stake in On Holding AG $ONON

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in ON by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ON by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ON by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ON by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

