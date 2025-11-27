Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $399,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after buying an additional 1,743,945 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,769,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,045,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 545,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,861,845,000 after acquiring an additional 493,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8%

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.