Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 14,522 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at about $253,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,539.69. This represents a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,720.

Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

