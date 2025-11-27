Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,200 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CB opened at $297.93 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.