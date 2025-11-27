Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2,236.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on LI
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.