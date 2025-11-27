Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 2,236.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Li Auto from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

