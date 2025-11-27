Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.4167.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $421.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

In other news, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,230.08. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,786.84. This represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

