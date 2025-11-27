Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 10,733 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $437.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $644.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

