Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,022 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $71,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $278,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,365. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Hecla Mining Company has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

