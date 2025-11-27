Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 112.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $187,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $457,219,460.65. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $934,144,804.72. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000,000 shares of company stock worth $490,000,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Sotera Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $311.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

