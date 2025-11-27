Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water Company has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $938.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.25%.

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.