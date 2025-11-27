Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ibotta in the first quarter worth $1,465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ibotta in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ibotta by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ibotta by 237.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IBTA opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $550.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -1.12. Ibotta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

Ibotta ( NYSE:IBTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Ibotta had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 22.92%.The business had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ibotta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

IBTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $70.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Ibotta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.57.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

