Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $201,000 Investment in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 399,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $760,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

