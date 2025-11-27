Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$4.55. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 326,424 shares traded.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.63.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.76%.The firm had revenue of C$139.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

