Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$4.55. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 326,424 shares traded.
Dynacor Group Stock Down 5.9%
The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.63.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.76%.The firm had revenue of C$139.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynacor Group Announces Dividend
Dynacor Group Company Profile
Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.
