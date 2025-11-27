Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.47 and traded as high as GBX 301. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 301, with a volume of 173,292 shares traded.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of £365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 7.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a net margin of 88.71% and a return on equity of 8.64%.
About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria
