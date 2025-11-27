DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,351,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,674,000 after buying an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 21.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,582,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,712,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,615,000 after acquiring an additional 94,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.83%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

