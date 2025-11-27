DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.07. DSS shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 4,248 shares trading hands.

DSS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Get DSS alerts:

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 212.07% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.