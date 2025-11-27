Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 331.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 123,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,163,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 17.14%.The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

