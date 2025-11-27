Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $37,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

