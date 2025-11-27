Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $24,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $679,475,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,120 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,634,000 after purchasing an additional 290,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 286,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Donaldson by 98.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 514,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $90.23 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

