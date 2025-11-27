Dominion Energy Inc. $D Holdings Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3,943.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Shares of D opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.63.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
