DNOW’s (DNOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. DNOW has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. DNOW had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,196,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 160,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in DNOW during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DNOW by 95.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 175.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 325,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

