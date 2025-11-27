DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Annexon, Inc. $ANNX

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Annexon worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 802,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 146,581 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 381,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth $154,000.

Insider Activity

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 422,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $1,808,783.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,728,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,638,566.36. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,830,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,379 over the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Annexon Price Performance

Annexon stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

