DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. The trade was a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.