DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Decheng Capital LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 177,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,311,000 after buying an additional 222,209 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,911. This represents a 41.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,350 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

