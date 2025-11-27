DNB Asset Management AS Acquires Shares of 16,772 Flex LNG Ltd. $FLNG

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Flex LNG by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,030,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after acquiring an additional 610,236 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Flex LNG by 98.8% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex LNG by 6,863.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Flex LNG Stock Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. Analysts predict that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Flex LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

