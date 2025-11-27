DLD Asset Management LP Takes $650.25 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,250,000. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 2.6% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 153,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 120,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $72.66 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $50,721,994.47. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 110,227 shares of company stock worth $8,028,955 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

